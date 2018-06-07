App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

LNG Terminal at Ennore port to become operational in October

Noting that the project had received clearance from Ministry of Environment and Forests, he said the construction began in September 2015 and about 92 per cent of the project has been completed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Work on the Rs 5,170 crore LNG Terminal at the Kamarajar Port in nearby Ennore was nearing completion and it would be operational by coming October, Industries Minister M C Sapath told the state assembly today. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Indian Oil Corporation are jointly setting up the Liquefied Natural Gas Import terminal with a capacity of five million tonne per year, he said.

Noting that the project had received clearance from Ministry of Environment and Forests, he said the construction began in September 2015 and about 92 per cent of the project has been completed.

The project, spread across 130 acres, will be operational in October and would supply about 9 million cubic metres natural gas per day to industrial establishments in Manali region here. The LNG Terminal would also distribute regasified LNG to power plants, fertiliser units, other industries, domestic use and transportation sector.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:57 pm

tags #Business #Indian Oil Corporation

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.