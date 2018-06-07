LNG Terminal at Ennore port to become operational in October

Work on the Rs 5,170 crore LNG Terminal at the Kamarajar Port in nearby Ennore was nearing completion and it would be operational by coming October, Industries Minister M C Sapath told the state assembly today. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Indian Oil Corporation are jointly setting up the Liquefied Natural Gas Import terminal with a capacity of five million tonne per year, he said.

Noting that the project had received clearance from Ministry of Environment and Forests, he said the construction began in September 2015 and about 92 per cent of the project has been completed.

The project, spread across 130 acres, will be operational in October and would supply about 9 million cubic metres natural gas per day to industrial establishments in Manali region here. The LNG Terminal would also distribute regasified LNG to power plants, fertiliser units, other industries, domestic use and transportation sector.