Latest fixed deposit rates offered by Saraswat Bank

Saraswat Bank

Deposit Scheme Interest Rates

The interest rate on term deposits w.e.f 19th October,2011.

Tenor Rates for All categories (% p.a) 15 days to 90 days 6.75 91 days to 179 days 7.50 180 days only 9.00 181 days to less than 1 yr 7.90 12 months only 9.25 Above 1 year but less than 2 years 8.25 2 Years only (BONANZA - II) 10.25 Above 2 years but less than 3 years 9.50 3 years to less than 5 years 8.25 5 years and up to 7 years 8.50

For Senior Citizens:

Tenor Rates for All categories (% p.a) 15 days to 90 days 6.75 91 days to 179 days 7.50 180 days only 9.00 181 days to less than 1 yr 7.90 12 months only 9.25 Above 1 year but less than 2 years 8.25 2 Years only (BONANZA - II) 10.25 Above 2 years but less than 3 years 10.00 3 years to less than 5 years 8.25 5 years and up to 7 years 8.50

Deposits under Kalpataru Deposits scheme will be accepted for a period of above 12 months but up to 18 months.

Deposits under Recurring Deposits scheme will be accepted for a period of above 12 months but up to 18 months.

Interest Rate on Madhukar Scheme will be at 8.00% p.a.

Bank will be charging penal interest @1% on all deposits which are prematurely closed and reinvested regardless of the residual period of deposit. Besides the existing practice of charging penal interest (1%) on premature withdrawal of deposits will continue.