Latest fixed deposit rates offered by Saraswat Bank

Saraswat Bank
The interest rate on term deposits w.e.f 19th October,2011.
|
Tenor
|
Rates for All categories
(% p.a)
|
15 days to 90 days
|
6.75
|
91 days to 179 days
|
7.50
|
180 days only
|
9.00
|
181 days to less than 1 yr
|
7.90
|
12 months only
|
9.25
|
Above 1 year but less than 2 years
|
8.25
|
2 Years only (BONANZA - II)
|
10.25
|
Above 2 years but less than 3 years
|
9.50
|
3 years to less than 5 years
|
8.25
|
5 years and up to 7 years
|
8.50
For Senior Citizens:
Tenor
Rates for All categories
(% p.a)
15 days to 90 days
6.75
91 days to 179 days
7.50
180 days only
9.00
181 days to less than 1 yr
7.90
12 months only
9.25
Above 1 year but less than 2 years
8.25
2 Years only (BONANZA - II)
10.25
Above 2 years but less than 3 years
10.00
3 years to less than 5 years
8.25
5 years and up to 7 years
8.50
Deposits under Kalpataru Deposits scheme will be accepted for a period of above 12 months but up to 18 months.
Deposits under Recurring Deposits scheme will be accepted for a period of above 12 months but up to 18 months.
Interest Rate on Madhukar Scheme will be at 8.00% p.a.
Bank will be charging penal interest @1% on all deposits which are prematurely closed and reinvested regardless of the residual period of deposit. Besides the existing practice of charging penal interest (1%) on premature withdrawal of deposits will continue.
Source: Saraswat Bank