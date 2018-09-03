Kerala floods: SBI offers 8.45% interest rate on loans for home repairs, renovation

Under this scheme, SBI offers loan of up to Rs 10 lakh at a reduced interest rate of 8.45 percent per annum along with waiver of processing fee
State Bank of India (SBI) has announced special interest rate on term loans to residents of flood-hit Kerala for repair and renovation of their homes.
Under this scheme, SBI offers loan of up to Rs 10 lakh at a reduced interest rate of 8.45 percent per annum along with a waiver of the processing fee. The special rate will be applicable to loan applications for repair and renovation submitted on or before November 30, 2018, SBI said in a statement on Monday.
"This will be offered at flat 8.45 percent without any spreads added to it...The saving on the spreads would be between 25-75 basis points (bps)," PK Gupta, Managing Director, SBI told Moneycontrol.
Starting September, SBI hiked the MCLR (marginal cost based lending rate) to 8.45 percent, to which additional 25-75 bps of spread is added considering the risk factors in the loans.
One bps is a hundredth of a percentage point.