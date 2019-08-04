App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmir situation: Air India reduces fare capital on Srinagar-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on August 2 to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Amarnath pilgrims and tourists continue to leave Kashmir Valley, Air India said on August 4 that it has reduced its maximum fare on flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi to under Rs 7,000.

"Air India has further reduced the fare from Rs 9,500. It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6,899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August," said the national carrier's spokesperson.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on August 3 had advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.

Close

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on August 2 to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

related news

On August 2, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask pilgrims and tourists on August 2 to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 4, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #Companies #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.