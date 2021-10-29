IRCTC: Railways is withdrawing decision on convenience fees

live bse live

Railways is withdrawing the decision on Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) convenience fees for, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18.

A senior Railways official told Moneycontrol that the convenience fees sharing had been there before the pandemic.

“It was made 100 percent to the company only for the pandemic,” the official said, asking not to be named.

It was reported on October 28 that IRCTC would have to share revenues acquired from convenience fees for bookings made on its platform in a 50:50 ratio with the Ministry of Railways. On October 29, IRCTC share price locked at 20 percent lower circuit after the above-mentioned report.

There were pending sell orders of 3,933,837 shares, with no buyers available.

Mutual funds reduced their stake in IRCTC to 4.78 percent, as of September, from 7.28 percent in the June quarter. The names of Nippon Life India Trustee and Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee did not appear in the September quarter's shareholding pattern.

Foreign portfolio investors also lowered ownership to 7.81 percent from 8.07 percent in the same period, but LIC upped its stake to 2.11 percent from 1.9 percent.

Individual shareholders, with holding below Rs 2 lakh worth of shares, increased their shareholdings to 14.17 percent from 11.26 percent, but high net worth individuals reduced their stake to 0.14 percent from 0.22 percent on a QoQ basis.

IRCTC’s board of directors will meet on November 1 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the half-year ended on September 30.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]