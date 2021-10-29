Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat; pharma, metal, PSU banks in focus

October 29, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

Gold Updates:

Gold was set for a third straight weekly gain on Friday as weaker U.S. bond yields and dollar bolstered its appeal, with investors focussing on how the Federal Reserve responds to higher inflation and concerns over tepid economic growth.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,797.16 an ounce by 0356 GMT, but has gained 0.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,797.60.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were set for their biggest weekly decline in three months, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.