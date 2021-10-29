MARKET NEWS

October 29, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat; pharma, metal, PSU banks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, realty, pharma, PSU bank indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,955.49-29.21 -0.05%
    Nifty 5017,865.558.30 +0.05%
    Nifty Bank39,480.70-28.25 -0.07%
    Nifty 50 17,865.55 8.30 (0.05%)
    Fri, Oct 29, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports705.0016.90 +2.46%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Kotak Mahindra2,050.00-48.50 -2.31%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2861.6076.75 +2.76%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23504.70-76.15 -0.32%


  • October 29, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold was set for a third straight weekly gain on Friday as weaker U.S. bond yields and dollar bolstered its appeal, with investors focussing on how the Federal Reserve responds to higher inflation and concerns over tepid economic growth.

    Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,797.16 an ounce by 0356 GMT, but has gained 0.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,797.60.

    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were set for their biggest weekly decline in three months, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • October 29, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Dipam Secretary to CNBC-TV18: Railways is withdrawing decision on convenience fees for IRCTC. The stock was trading at Rs 862.05, down Rs 51.70, or 5.66 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 898.00 and an intraday low of Rs 650.10. It was trading with volumes of 4,202,870 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,393,045 shares, an increase of 75.63 percent.   

  • October 29, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 61.42 points or 0.10% at 60046.12, and the Nifty added 33.90 points or 0.19% at 17891.20. Tata Steel, Adani Ports and State Bank of India are the top gainers while IRCTC adn Tata Power are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, PSU Bank, metal and pharma added 1-2 percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • October 29, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Nykaa IPO updates: Falguni Nayar-promoted and private equity firm TPG-backed FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ maiden public offer was oversubscribed by 1.64 times  till the early hours of October 29, the second day of bidding. The offer closes on Monday.

    Investors have put in bids for 4.35 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.64 crore equity shares, the subscription data showed. Retail investors subscribed for 3.98 times the portion reserved for them and employees have put in bids for 78 percent of portion set aside for them.

  • October 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Fino Payments Bank IPO subscribed 13% on bidding debut

    The initial public offering of fintech company Fino Payments Bank has been subscribed 13 percent, so far, as investors have put in bids for 14.52 equity shares against IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares on October 29, the first day of bidding.

    The total offer size for public has been reduced to 1.14 crore equity shares, from 2.09 crore shares earlier, after the company garnered Rs 538.78 crore from anchor investors on October 28.

    Retail investors have bought 70 percent of shares against the portion reserved for them, and employees have put in bids for 300 equity shares against the reserved portion.

  • October 29, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Canara Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Canara Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda
  • October 29, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    IRCTC share price falls 20% after railway ministry seeks share of revenue

    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) share price locked at 20 percent lower circuit on October 29 after the railway ministry asked the company to share its revenue earned from convenience fee.

    "It is to be informed that Ministry of Railways has conveyed its decision to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50: 50 w.e.f. November 1, 2021," company said in a release.

    The Indian Railways has authorised IRCTC to facilitate the booking of tickets, provide catering services and packaged drinking water in trains and railways stations.

  • October 29, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 12 paise higher at 74.80 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.92.

    US dollar declined 0.51% yesterday on weaker than expected economic data from US and as US stocks rose to fresh closing records. US GDP data showed economy grew at the slowest pace in the third quarter. GDP grew at annual rate of 2% in Q3 compared to 6.7% in the preceding quarter, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.19% in yesterday’s trading session as decline in crude oil prices eased worries over imported inflationary pressures. However, sharp gains were prevented on persistent FII outflows and weakness in domestic stock indices, it added.

  • October 29, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased most of the opening losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17800.

    The Sensex was down 152.02 points or 0.25% at 59832.68, and the Nifty was down 42.30 points or 0.24% at 17815.00. About 1125 shares have advanced, 1520 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

  • October 29, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased most of the opening losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17800.

    The Sensex was down 152.02 points or 0.25% at 59832.68, and the Nifty was down 42.30 points or 0.24% at 17815.00. About 1125 shares have advanced, 1520 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

  • October 29, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

    Rupee moving in a range of 74.70 -75.20. The US data was lower than expectation yesterday with GDP coming at 2% against expectation of 2.7%. 

    Oil majors were the big buyers of dollar yesterday along with FII whose outflow was one of the highest in recent times at Rs 3800 crores. 

    Rupee would open around 74.80 and remain in 74.60/75.00 range as NYKKA and Policy Bazaar inflows hit the market. 

    Exporters to sell only near to 75.00 and importers to buy near 74.70 for their near term exposures

