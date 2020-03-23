In Pics | RIL sets up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital to combat the outbreak

To augment the government's efforts, RIL said it will also provide free meals and fuel. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for patients who test positive for COVID-19. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/8 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has built a fully-equipped isolation facility as a steadfast approach to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/8 RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the district authorities, as an initiative to battle against the outbreak. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/8 RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family on this action plan against COVID-19. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/8 The facility includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/8 RIL is looking to ensure that all its subsidiaries pull out all stops to support the government in its efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/8 The hospital has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travelers from notified countries. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/8 RIL is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation’s health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge. (Image: Moneycontrol) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on Mar 23, 2020 09:53 pm