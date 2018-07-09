App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars to hike prices by up to Rs 35k from August

The introductory price of the recently launched all new Amaze will also be revised from August.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda Civic | After discontinuing the Civic a few years back Honda will re-launch the premium sedan in India in February.
Honda Cars India said on Monday that it will increase prices of its models by up to Rs 35,000 from next month in order to offset rise in input costs. The company plans to hike prices in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 35,000 and the revised prices will be effective from August 1, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

"Due to the increasing pressure on input costs, impact of custom duty hike over past few months and higher freight rates, we are forced to consider increasing the prices of our cars," HCIL Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The introductory price of the recently launched all new Amaze will also be revised from August, he added.

HCIL sells models ranging from hatchback Brio with price starting at Rs 4.73 lakh to Accord Hybrid priced at Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In April, luxury carmakers such as Audi, JLR and Mercedes-Benz hiked prices in the range of Rs 1-10 lakh to pass on increase in custom duties.

Hyundai Motor India had also announced to hike prices by up to 2 per cent from June.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:07 pm

tags #automobile #Companies #HCIL #India

