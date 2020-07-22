HCL Technologies to add around 15,000 campus recruits in FY21: Report

IT major HCL Technologies is likely to add around 15,000 fresh campus recruits to its workforce in FY21, The Times of India reported. This is slightly higher than the 9,000 people it on-boarded from campuses last fiscal.

The momentum of campus placements, however, has taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic as the situation delayed graduation of students and hampered normal functioning of institutes, HCL Tech's HR head VV Apparao said during a recent press briefing. While mentioning that the average salary of freshers will remain at Rs 3.5 lakh, he added that the company's hiring process has shifted to the virtual mode.

Apparao explained that typically laterals are hired to replace those who quit the company. "However, with attrition declining, lateral hiring would also come down."

HCL Tech typically hires 3,500-4,000 laterals per quarter. However, it has hired only 2,000 in the first three months of FY21.

Despite around 96 percent of its employees working from home amid the pandemic and the lockdown that followed, the company recorded higher productivity in the June quarter.

The top four IT firms – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro – employ about 10 lakh people or a fifth of the IT sector’s total headcount of 50 lakh.