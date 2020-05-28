Google eyes entry into Indian telecom market with 5% stake purchase in Vodafone Idea: Report

After Facebook, tech giant Google is now looking to enter India's telecom market with a 5 percent stake purchase in Vodafone Idea, according to a report in Financial Times.

The report said that Google is looking to make an investment in the embattled Indian telecom company. Any such investment could prove to be a breather for Vodafone Idea which has been reeling under increasing financial stress. Vodafone Idea is a product of a 2018 partnership between the Aditya Birla Group and UK-based Vodafone Group.

The news comes soon after Facebook made its debut in the world's fastest-growing telecom market through its 9.99 percent stake purchase in Jio Platforms.

Also Read | Here are all the companies that invested in Jio Platforms since Facebook deal

The company has of late raised as much as $10 billion in investments from private equity groups including KKR, General Atlantic, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake, in addition to its deal with Facebook.



