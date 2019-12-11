Future Supply Chain eyes revenue of Rs 10,000 crore over 4-5 years

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group is eyeing a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore over the next 4-5 years, according to the company's Managing Director Mayur Toshniwal.

“The market in which FSC (Future Supply Chain) operates is currently about Rs 22,000 crores and is expected to grow at 15 to 20 percent CAGR over the next five years,” Toshniwal said.

Currently, the Indian logistics industry is worth $180 billion and contributes roughly 14 percent to India’s GDP.

Future Supply Chain, incorporated on March 8, 2006, is a third-party logistics service operator in India. The company covers the entire gamut of the supply chain across the logistics value chain including smart warehousing, transportation, and distribution system and temperature-controlled logistics.

As of September 30, 2019, FSC operates through 90 distribution centres across India, covering around 8.33 million sq. ft. of warehouse space.

Its hub-and-spoke distribution model comprises 13 hubs and 132 branches across India.

A hub and spoke network is a centralised, integrated logistics system designed to keep costs down. Hub and spoke distribution centres receive products from many different origins, consolidate the products, and send them directly to destinations.

Toshniwal believes the logistics industry is an ‘extremely inefficient industry’ from the standpoint of the global standard; however, going forward technology will play a pivotal role in the company’s growth.

“We believe technology will be a very important differentiator for operations to provide efficiencies for our customers,” Toshniwal said.

Future Supply Chain will continue to focus on serving consumption-driven sectors like fashion, footwear, food, FMCG, electronics, and furniture.

On December 11, FSC said it has got required approvals to sell 22 percent stake to Japanese logistic firm Nippon Express for Rs 641 crore.

According to the transaction, the Future Group's logistics arm will issue 3.78 million shares to Nippon Express at a price of Rs 664 per share, Toshniwal said.

"Through this primary issue Nippon Express will hold 8.6 percent stake on a fully diluted basis and FSC will raise around Rs 252 crore for funding its near-term growth plans," the company had said in a regulatory filing.

The 252 crore proceeds will be utilized for the expansion of warehousing capacities.

In terms of setting up distribution centres, Toshniwal said the company has set up six distribution centres, and another four-five distribution centres will be set up in FY21.

Nippon Express established in 1937 is a global logistics company that provides land-sea-air service across 711 bases in 308 cities in 48 countries. It is expanding the storage and transport of goods worldwide. The consolidated annual sales are about $20 billion.

The warehouse operates around 10 million square meters, with approximately 3,050,000 square meters overseas.