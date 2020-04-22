Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: Here is what Mukesh Ambani has to say

Mukesh Ambani has hailed the coming together of Reliance Jio and Facebook. In a video statement released shortly after the announcement of a Rs 43,574 crore deal where Facebook picked up a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio, the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman said that it would be "a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading digital society".

Ambani said, "\At the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians."

The deal which was announced early morning on April 22 catapults it as Facebook's biggest bet in India

Ambani said, "The combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you. In the very near future JioMart – Jio’s digital new commerce platform - and WhatsApp will empower nearly three crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood."

Here is the full statement:

I am here to share with you some exciting news today.

All of us at Reliance and Jio are delighted to welcome Facebook Inc as our long-term and esteemed partner.

At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians.

Together our two companies will accelerate India’s digital economy to empower you, to enable you, and to enrich you. Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading digital society.

Over the past few years Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have become household names in India.

WhatsApp in particular has entered our people’s daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India.

WhatsApp is not just a digital application it has become aapka aur ham sabka pyara dost.

A friend who brings together families, friends, businesses, information-seekers and providers. The combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people, will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you. In the very near future JioMart – Jio’s digital new commerce platform and WhatsApp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood.

This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops at the same time small Kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities using digital technologies. And in the days to come, this winning recipe will be extended to serve other key stakeholders of Indian society - our kisans, our small and medium enterprises. Our students and teachers, our healthcare providers and above all our women and youth, who form the foundation of a new India.

Our visionary and most-respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has set two ambitious goals in his ‘Digital India’ mission – ‘Ease of Living’ for all Indians, especially for the common Indians and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for all entrepreneurs, especially for the small entrepreneurs. Today, I assure you that the synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realise these two goals.

Finally, I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone of you good health and safety in the current extraordinary situation in India and around the world. We are all in this together, and together we will overcome this pandemic. Corona Harega India Jeetega! With our collective efforts, India will surely emerge stronger, healthier and better. Thank you and Jai Hind.

