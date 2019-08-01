Escorts Agri Machinery sales down 13.4% in July

Exports for July 2019, however, almost trebled to 355 units as against 127 units in July 2018.
Indian farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on August 1 reported a 13.4 percent decline in tractor sales at 4,860 units in July. It had sold 5,610 units in in the same month of 2018.
Escorts Agri Machinery sold 4,505 tractor units in the domestic market in July, as against 5,483 tractor units in the same period last year, registering a fall of 17.8 per cent.Exports for July 2019, however, almost trebled to 355 units as against 127 units in July 2018.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:45 am