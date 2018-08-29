App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED probes over 2 dozen companies for suspected round-tripping via GDRs

Preliminary enquiry begins amid suspicion several Indian companies used GDRs to route black money into India.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate has started a preliminary inquiry against over two dozen companies on suspicion of using global global depositary receipts (GDRs) to route black money into India, according to senior officials Moneycontrol spoke to.

The move comes after SEBI cracked down on several companies last year for GDR manipulation.

GDR is a popular financial instrument used by listed companies, globally as well as India, to raise funds denominated mostly in US dollar or euros.

A GDR is a bank certificate issued in more than one country backed by shares of a company, which are held by a foreign branch of an international bank. While shares trade on a domestic stock exchange, they can be offered for sale globally through the empaneled bank branches.

Authorities believe several Indian companies have used the route to carry out round-tripping of black money. The modus operandi typically involves creating an intricate web of entities in offshore locations for multi-layered transfers of funds before bringing them back to India.

While SEBI begins investigations when it suspects a violation of securities law, the ED steps in when there is suspicion of money laundering.

Another senior official told Moneycontrol that ED will coordinate with SEBI on this matter. “Some of the companies [on our list] are similar to those they have been investigating.”
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Enforcement Directorate #GDR #investigation #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.