EaseMyTrip acquires majority stake in hotel booking marketplace cheQin

EaseMyTrip (Image source: Shutterstock/File)

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on January 24 acquired a 55 percent stake in hotel booking marketplace cheQin through the primary route.

In a statement to stock exchanges, EaseMyTrip said that the unique bargaining algorithm of cheQin brings in the top-five lowest offers by hoteliers.

"cheQin is a unique real-time marketplace which allows travellers bargain with hoteliers without any effort," it said.

"The acquisition strengthens EaseMyTrip's already strong hotel channel in terms of technology, adaptability, personalisation, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long stay requests," the company said.

With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip is in a great position to give its customers a wide range of innovative hotel booking options at the most competitive prices, it added.