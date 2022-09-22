English
    Does Seshasayee Papers stand to benefit from sector tailwinds?

    The valuation is reasonable as there is a pent-up demand for printing and writing grade papers

    Khushboo Rai
    September 22, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Solid volume growth in FY22, margins tight Robust earnings performance, benefits of mill development kicking in Synergies between manufacturing facilities enhanced operating efficiency Ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB; CMP: Rs 293; M Cap: Rs 1,800 crore) is a well-managed and integrated player which weathered the COVID-19 storm and the global turmoil by capitalising on the changing industry dynamics. Over the past few years, SPB took a number of strategic initiatives...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers