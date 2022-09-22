Does Seshasayee Papers stand to benefit from sector tailwinds?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Solid volume growth in FY22, margins tight Robust earnings performance, benefits of mill development kicking in Synergies between manufacturing facilities enhanced operating efficiency Ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB; CMP: Rs 293; M Cap: Rs 1,800 crore) is a well-managed and integrated player which weathered the COVID-19 storm and the global turmoil by capitalising on the changing industry dynamics. Over the past few years, SPB took a number of strategic initiatives...