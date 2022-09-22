Does Seshasayee Papers stand to benefit from sector tailwinds?

Highlights Solid volume growth in FY22, margins tight Robust earnings performance, benefits of mill development kicking in Synergies between manufacturing facilities enhanced operating efficiency Ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB; CMP: Rs 293; M Cap: Rs 1,800 crore) is a well-managed and integrated player which weathered the COVID-19 storm and the global turmoil by capitalising on the changing industry dynamics. Over the past few years, SPB took a number of strategic initiatives...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Powell’s hard talk signals tough times ahead
Sep 22, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth story around unstable global economy, Russia renews attack on Ukraine, RBI blamed for drop in liquidity, top 1 percent own over 40 percent of India's wealth, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers