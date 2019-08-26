Crude oil futures up on domestic cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.6 percent to Rs 3,886 per barrel on August 26 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive domestic cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 23, 0.6 percent to Rs 3,886 barrel in 23,982 lots.

However, globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading lower by 0.98 percent to $53.64.