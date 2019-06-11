Continue to work towards reviving Jet Airways, says Etihad

While refusing to comment on a report that it has put on hold plans to invest in Jet Airways, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways reiterated that it is working towards finding a solution to revive the Indian airline.

"Etihad does not comment on rumour or speculation," the spokesperson said in an emailed response to Moneycontrol's query.

The executive added: “Etihad continues to work directly with key stakeholders in India to help find a solution, which would ensure Jet Airways’ return as a viable and competitive Indian airline, as it has been doing consistently for the past 15 months.”

The comments come even as the report said Etihad Airways and the Hinduja Group have decided to 'halt negotiations' to revive Jet Airways, which had suspended its operations on April 17. The Hinduja Group didn't respond to queries.

At the same time, sources told Moneycontrol that both Etihad and the Hinduja Group are also keeping an eye on the Mumbai bench of NCLT, where two operational creditors of Jet Airways have filed pleas on June 10.

"The tribunal issued notices to Jet Airways and banks, which own the airline now, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 13, when it will decide on admitting or rejecting the bankruptcy pleas," reports PTI.

Jet Airways owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, and thousands of crores more in arrears to vendors, lessors and employees.