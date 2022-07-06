Civil aviation Ministry following up with home ministry on AI CEO designate's security clearance: Official

Air India has returned to Tata Group after nearly 69 years.

The civil aviation ministry is following up with the home ministry regarding security clearance for Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson and the approval is expected in the coming weeks, according to a senior official. Tata Sons, which took over the loss-making airline on January 27 this year, announced the appointment of Wilson on May 12.

Weeks after taking over the carrier, Tata Sons, on February 14, named Turkish Airlines' former Chairman Lyker Ayci as Air India's MD and CEO. However, Ayci, who was to take over on April 1, declined to join the group amid concerns expressed over his appointment in certain quarters. Wilson was the CEO of Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned subsidiary Scoot Air. Singapore Airlines is a joint venture partner of Tata Group in full-service carrier Vistara.

According to the civil aviation ministry official, an application for security clearance to Wilson is before the home ministry. The ministry is following up with the home ministry on the security clearance for the new Air India CEO and the clearance is expected in the coming months, the official told PTI.

Under civil aviation rules, clearance of the home ministry is mandatory for the appointment of key personnel at airlines, including foreigners. The home ministry did not offer a comment on the matter but a senior official said the application is under consideration. An Air India spokesperson did not respond to a query from