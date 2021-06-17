CEO Satya Nadella appointed as Microsoft chairman

Satya Nadella took over as Microsoft's CEO in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer.

Microsoft Corp, on June 16, named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman.

Nadella took over as the software giant's CEO in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer.

The company also appointed former chairman John Thompson as lead independent director and declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share payable Sept. 9.