Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Why Google's new revenue-sharing policy is turning into a raging issue

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma focuses on the tech giant's new revenue sharing policy that has sparked massive outrage.

Moneycontrol News

Alphabet Inc's Google has extended its deadline for Indian app developers to comply with a new billing system by six months to March 31, 2022, the US tech giant said in a blog post on October 05, 2020.  The development comes in the face of mounting protests by Indian developers. 

Also, 25 App makers, developers, and startup founders in India met the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to resolve the issue on October 2, 2020.

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma focuses on the tech giant's new revenue sharing policy that has sparked massive outrage.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #business insight #Google vs Indian startups #Moneycontrol Videos #video

