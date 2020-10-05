Business Insight | Why Google's new revenue-sharing policy is turning into a raging issue

Alphabet Inc's Google has extended its deadline for Indian app developers to comply with a new billing system by six months to March 31, 2022, the US tech giant said in a blog post on October 05, 2020. The development comes in the face of mounting protests by Indian developers.

Also, 25 App makers, developers, and startup founders in India met the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to resolve the issue on October 2, 2020.

