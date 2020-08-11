Business Insight | Is Amazon's Prime Day sale indicating a demand shift to online?

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what it means for Amazon's digital business.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020, a two-day annual event exclusively for Prime members, held on August 6-7, saw participation of over 91,000 small and medium businesses, including women entrepreneurs from across India.
While sellers saw success and participated in large numbers, the company said nearly twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during the event this year.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:44 pm