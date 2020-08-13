Business Insight | Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier among 23 firms in race to run private trains

In the first meeting held on July 21, 16 firms had shown interest in the Indian Railways public-private partnership (PPP). The number went up to 23 in the second meeting on August 12.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out the guidelines for the private players and how the Indian Railways will benefit from the project.

GMR, Bombardier, L&T, Siemens, IRCTC, Sterlite Power and Alstom have shown interest in running private trains on 109 routes in 12 clusters across India.