Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier among 23 firms in race to run private trains

This edition of Business Insight sheds light on the guidelines for private train operators and benefits of the project for the Indian Railways.

Moneycontrol News

GMR, Bombardier, L&T, Siemens, IRCTC, Sterlite Power and Alstom have shown interest in running private trains on 109 routes in 12 clusters across India.
In the first meeting held on July 21, 16 firms had shown interest in the Indian Railways public-private partnership (PPP). The number went up to 23 in the second meeting on August 12.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out the guidelines for the private players and how the Indian Railways will benefit from the project.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 04:49 pm

#business insight #India #Indian Railways #private players #video

