Bullet train project: NHSRCL opens and receives technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on September 23 opened technical bids for the design and construction of the 237 kilometres main line of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor.

The tender covers 47 percent of the total line length of 508 km between Vapi and Vadodara. The entire section under this proposal is in Gujarat, where more than 83 percent of the land needed has been acquired.

NHSRCL said three bidders, including seven major infrastructural companies, have participated in the bidding process.

The Afcons-IRCON consortium, Larsen & Toubro and the NCC-Tata Project consortium are among the bidders.

NHSRCL expects the project to create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction stage.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being built at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

NHSRCL had earlier said that the project's execution had been dealt a heavy blow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centre has plans for seven more bullet train projects. The corridors will be Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Varanasi, Chennai-Mysore, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Nagpur and Varanasi-Howrah.