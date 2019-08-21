App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Big Four’ may face CCI probe as govt addresses 'gatekeeping' concerns: Report

The government believes that these firms have used their lead position to undertake unfair practices that hindered smaller, domestic firms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Centre is seeking a Competition Commission of India probe into “gatekeeping” by the “Big Four” - KPMG, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and PwC— following concerns that they created entry barriers for domestic firms, ETNow reports.

As per the report, the government believes that these auditing firms used their dominant position to undertake unfair practices that hindered the growth of smaller, domestic firms. Around 60 percent of all the Nifty companies were audited by one of the Big Four in FY18.

The firms offer audit, assurance services, tax services, management consulting, advisory, corporate finance and legal services.

The government, however, could look at "limiting the services they would be allowed to offer, check their independence and address conflict of interest", it said.

A cap on their fees was being considered as also disallowing tax advisory services, the report added. The latter contributes between 20-25 percent to the Big Four’s revenues, it said.

 

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:35 pm

