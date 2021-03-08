English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Bharat Electronics pays Rs 174 crore interim dividend for FY 2020-21 to defence ministry

BEL has declared 140 percent as interim dividend (Rs 1.40 per share) to its shareholders for the financial year, the ministry said in its statement.

PTI
March 08, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Government-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday paid Rs 174.43 crore interim dividend for 2020-21 to the defence ministry, according to an official statement.

BEL chairman and managing director M V Gowtama on Monday handed over the interim dividend cheque to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, the ministry said in its statement.

BEL has declared 140 percent as interim dividend (Rs 1.40 per share) to its shareholders for the financial year, it said.

"This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying interim dividend. It had paid a total dividend of 280 per cent on its paid-up capital for 2019-20,” the statement mentioned.
PTI
TAGS: #Bharat Electronics Limited #Business #Companies #Defence Ministry
first published: Mar 8, 2021 04:36 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.