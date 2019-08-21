App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to Paytm for five more years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 21 announced the deal with the Paytm, which had acquired the rights in 2015 for a four-year period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

One 97 Communications Pvt. Ltd, owners of Paytm, on August 21 retained the sponsorship rights for BCCI's International and domestic matches with a winning bid of Rs 3.80 crore per match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 21 announced the deal with the Paytm, which had acquired the rights in 2015 for a four-year period.

"The winning bid was at a price of INR 326.80 crores to be paid for 2019-23 home season. The winning bid was INR 3.80 crores which is at 58% incremental value in comparison to the previous per match value of INR 2.4 crores," BCCI said in a statement.

Close

"I'm pleased to announce Paytm as the BCCI home series title sponsor. Paytm is one of the new generation companies of India and we at the BCCI are proud of Paytm continuing its long-standing commitment with Indian Cricket," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said in a statement.

related news

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm said, "We are excited to continue our long-term association with BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team. Our commitment to Indian Cricket gets stronger with every season. India loves cricket and we at Paytm are the biggest fans of it.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #BCCI #Companies #India #One 97 Communications #PayTm #Sports

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.