English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Apple shelves plan to use China's YMTC chips as Uncle Sam continues to clamp down on Middle Kingdom tech

    Mounting geopolitical pressure and criticism from US policymakers led Apple to change course

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

    Apple has shelved plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its devices, Nikkei Asia reported on October 17 citing sources.

    The iPhone maker's decision comes days after the latest round of US export controls against the Chinese tech sector. US lawmakers have also warned Apple of intense scrutiny from Congress in case it procures memory chips from the Chinese semiconductor manufacturer for the new iPhone 14.

    The firm had originally planned to start using YMTC's chips as early as this year which are at least 20 percent cheaper, according to the report.

    “Apple is playing with fire. It knows the security risks posed by YMTC," Marco Rubio, Republican vice-chair of the Senate intelligence committee, recently told the Financial Times.

    YMTC's chips have not yet been used in Apple products, sources told Nikkei Asia.

    Close
    Biden administration on October 7 placed YMTC on the so-called Unverified List, the report said, comprising firms whose end users US officials cannot verify.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhones #YMTC #YMTC chip
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 09:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.