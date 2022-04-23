Ajay Srinivasan steps down as Aditya Birla Capital CEO, Vishakha Mulye to take charge

Ajay Srinivasan (Image credit - https://www.adityabirla.com/)

Aditya Birla Capital, in a regulatory filing, on April 23 informed that Vishakha Mulye will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company as the present CEO Ajay Srivinasan plans to move out of the current role and shall be taking up another role within the Group.

"Ms. Mulye will be joining the Company on 1st June 2022 and will operate as the Chief Executive Officer (Designate) with an overlap of one month with Mr. Ajay Srinivasan to ensure smooth transition of leadership. She will take charge of her role as the CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited post this period of overlap," the company said.

Vishakha Mulye, chartered accountant by qualification, is a career banker and is currently an Executive Director of ICICI Bank, in charge of domestic and international Wholesale Banking, Proprietary Trading, Markets, and Transaction Banking, the company said in its filing.

She is also on the Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and chairs the Board of ICICI Bank Canada, the statement added.

Mulye led the team that planned and executed the merger of ICICI and ICICI Bank in 2002. She also led the team which negotiated and concluded the merger of erstwhile Sangli Bank with ICICI Bank. From 2002 to 2005, she was responsible for the Bank's structured finance and global markets businesses, and its financial institutions’ relationships. In 2005, she took over as the Group's Chief Financial Officer.

In 2007, she was elevated to the Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and in 2009, she assumed leadership of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company as its MD & CEO.





