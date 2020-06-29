App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirAsia India terminates Gaurav Taneja

Taneja was earlier suspended by the airline. He had alleged that the airline had violated safety regulations

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

AirAsia India has fired Gaurav Taneja, its pilot who publicly alleged violations of safety regulations at the airline.

Also Read: Who is Gaurav Taneja, the whistleblower pilot suspended by AirAsia India?

The move comes to light a day after aviation regulator DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the airline's senior executive, Manish Uppal, AirAsia India's Head of Operations. But sources close to the development tell Moneycontrol that the pilot was fired on June 26.

Close

Earlier, DGCA said it had taken cognisance of concerns raised against a 'particular airline' in connection to the controversy around AirAsia India pilot Gaurav Taneja, the aviation industry regulator sent a show-cause notice to the carrier's senior executive.

related news

In a June 15 statement on Twitter, DGCA said it had "taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety”.

A popular vlogger with a sizeable following across social media platforms, Taneja had claimed that the airline has suspended him for "standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

Taneja alleged earlier that the airline was violating safety protocols, introduced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which could endanger the lives of hundreds of AirAsia India passengers.

Explained | Why Gaurav Taneja's allegations against AirAsia India may set a precedent

"Some of the concerns raised by Taneja are relevant. Some may not be," a senior pilot had said.

Moneycontrol has reached out to AirAsia India for comment, and will update the story once it responds.

Moneycontrol tried reaching Taneja, but his phone was switched off.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #AirAsia #AirAsia India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.