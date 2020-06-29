AirAsia India terminates Gaurav Taneja

AirAsia India has fired Gaurav Taneja, its pilot who publicly alleged violations of safety regulations at the airline.

The move comes to light a day after aviation regulator DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the airline's senior executive, Manish Uppal, AirAsia India's Head of Operations. But sources close to the development tell Moneycontrol that the pilot was fired on June 26.

Earlier, DGCA said it had taken cognisance of concerns raised against a 'particular airline' in connection to the controversy around AirAsia India pilot Gaurav Taneja, the aviation industry regulator sent a show-cause notice to the carrier's senior executive.

In a June 15 statement on Twitter, DGCA said it had "taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety”.

A popular vlogger with a sizeable following across social media platforms, Taneja had claimed that the airline has suspended him for "standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

Taneja alleged earlier that the airline was violating safety protocols, introduced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which could endanger the lives of hundreds of AirAsia India passengers.

"Some of the concerns raised by Taneja are relevant. Some may not be," a senior pilot had said.

