AI startup Tact.ai gets $27 million funding from Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce

Tact.ai, a start-up based on improving CRM interactions using voice has got funding from three of the biggest cloud computing companies present today- Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

Tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce have come together to be a part of $27 million Series C investment in a start-up named Tact.ai which is trying to change the way salespeople interact with information in CRM systems.

In order to make this improvement, they will be using Voice technology to better the users' experience. It is no wonder that Amazon has invested in this company as it is one of the pioneers in voice interface machines.

In fact, Amazon's Alexa for business had also launched Tact services as part of its event last fall. Paul Bernard, Director of the Amazon Alexa Fund said in a report by TechCrunch, "Just as people were quick to adopt voice technology in the home, we see an enormous opportunity for voice services in the enterprise."

In order to improve the voice experience while driving, Tact has announced a product called 'Voice Intelligence" that will act as a car-based virtual assistant similar to Siri for iPhone.

The new feature will be extremely beneficial to salespeople, who spend a majority of their work time in the car. The tool will be able to give details about the next meeting, specifications of the next deal and any other relevant information.

Tact CEO Chuck Ganapathi said, "We want sales professionals who are on the road, keeping their eyes on the road ahead, so we are pushing information to them and initiating a conversation, which is exactly what a human assistant would do."

Ganapathi launched Tact in 2012, after having decades-long of experience working in building CRM tools. He launched the company with a vision to help people interact with these tools using voice. As per a report by Tech Crunch, so far, Tact has managed to raise over $53 million in fundings.