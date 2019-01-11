App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme steps down due to health reasons

Chief Financial Officer David Rowland will serve as the interim CEO, Accenture said in a statement.

Reuters
Accenture Plc's Chief Executive Officer Pierre Nanterme is stepping down due to health reasons, the consulting and outsourcing company said on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer David Rowland will serve as the interim CEO, Accenture said in a statement.

Nanterme, who took the helm in January 2011, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Rowland will be replaced by KC McClure, who currently heads Accenture's finance operations.

The company said there would be no change to its business outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2019.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 08:15 pm

