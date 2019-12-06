3 Point Analysis | Is RBL Bank a good buy?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether RBL Bank stocks can be a rewarding investment.
RBL Bank stocks have witnessed a rough ride since its Q1FY20 earnings report as the bank guided to impending stress in its corporate book. The stock has corrected by 46 percent in the last six months as the market learnt about its exposure to troubled names.
The management recently embarked on a massive fund raising exercise to boost growth despite a larger-than-expected write off.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 06:23 pm