3 Point Analysis | India bans 59 Chinese apps: Is this the end of road?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on June 29 banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

Government authorities are currently in talks with Indian telecom and internet service providers to block all data traffic with these apps. Once the process is completed, internet access will be blocked for these apps on all Indian networks, which will make the apps inoperable.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand the reasons behind banning of these apps and what will be the impact of this on Indian users.