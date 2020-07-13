3 Point Analysis | Google’s $10 billion fund to accelerate India’s digital economy

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google India digitisation Fund on July 13. Under the fund, Google will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next five-to-seven years. This is a significant move as the announcements come despite the COVID-19-led disruptions and reflects confidence in the country's growth story. It also testifies India's attractiveness as an investment destination. He also talked about how building products for India has helped Google on the global level.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand the big takeaways from the event.