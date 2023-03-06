MC Insider: A shawarma index, a 'cheap' B-town buy and Basavaraj Bommai's predicament

Coach or Captain?

There is buzz in political corridors down south that Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is facing an excruciating situation ahead of the most important Assembly elections. Looks like the incumbent CM is not officially the CM candidate of the BJP and so far there are vague answers about his role. BS Yediyurappa, the sidelined predecessor of Bommai, is back in action and none other than PM Modi has indicated that BSY will lead the party in the election. But, interestingly , the party has ruled out the possibility of BSY returning as the CM again. Even if the BJP wins, there is no certainty that Bommai will continue as the CM. Because of this, a little birdie tells us that no BJP MLAs or candidates are approaching Bommai for party tickets and requesting him to campaign for them. BSY’s house has a bigger crowd everyday.

It is like, after a captain is forced to retire, he is back as the chief coach in cricket. And the Coach is asked to lead the team in the final match and the captain is sidelined!

