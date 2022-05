business US Fed Meet, High Inflation, Akshay Tritiya | Will Gold & Other Metals Continue To Shine? Gold prices dipped in international market as elevated US Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion ahead of a key US Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Will gold prices outperform even as commodities prices and inflation soar? And will the yellow metal shine again for investors ahead of Akshaya Tritiya? Watch Manisha Gupta and Karunya Rao decode the dynamics for you