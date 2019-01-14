App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up 0.09% on global cues

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 39,370 per kg in a business turnover of 17,268 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silver futures traded higher by 0.09 per cent at Rs 39,370 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend in the domestic market.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 39,370 per kg in a business turnover of 17,268 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal to be delivered in May rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 39,939 per kg in 2,228 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend in domestic markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade.

In the international market, silver, however traded lower at $15.56 an ounce in Singapore Monday.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.