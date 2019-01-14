Silver futures up 0.09% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.09 per cent at Rs 39,370 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend in the domestic market.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 39,370 per kg in a business turnover of 17,268 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal to be delivered in May rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 39,939 per kg in 2,228 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend in domestic markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade.

In the international market, silver, however traded lower at $15.56 an ounce in Singapore Monday.