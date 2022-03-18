English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

    Brent crude futures jumped $2.43, or 2.3 percent, to $109.07 a barrel at 0141 GMT, after surging nearly nine percent on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

    Reuters
    March 18, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, raising the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply.

    A speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warning "traitors and scum" at home who helped the West that they would be spat out like gnats added to market jitters about an extended conflict.

    Brent crude futures jumped $2.43, or 2.3 percent, to $109.07 a barrel at 0141 GMT, after surging nearly nine percent on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.75, or 2.7 percent, to $105.73 a barrel, adding to an eight percent jump on Thursday.

    Despite the rebound, both benchmark contracts were set to end the week down about four percent, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I'm still expecting more volatility. There's a lot of uncertainty out there still," said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac in Sydney.

    The supply crunch from sanctions on Russia, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of COVID-19 cases in China hitting demand all drove the rollercoaster ride over the week.

    Analysts said Putin's speech, comments from a Kremlin spokesperson saying a report of major progress in peace talks was "wrong" and U.S. President Joe Biden calling Putin a "war criminal" all stoked a wave of buying on Thursday.

    The volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to exacerbate price swings, traders, bankers and analysts said. "In such a tight market and such an illiquid paper market - you're going to get some volatility," Smirk said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Brent crude oil #Brent crude oil futures #Russia-Ukraine war #US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 09:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.