MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Major edible oil brands cut MRP by 10-15% to give relief to consumers: SEA

The prices have been reduced by Adani Wilmar (on Fortune brands), Ruchi Soya (Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrella brands), Emami (Healthy & Tasty brands), Bunge (Dalda, Gagan, Chambal brands) and Gemini (Freedom sunflower oil brands), SEA said.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Major edible oil companies, including Adani Wilmar and Ruchi Soya, have reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of their products by 10-15 per cent to provide relief to consumers, industry body SEA said on Monday.

The prices have been reduced by Adani Wilmar (on Fortune brands), Ruchi Soya (Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrella brands), Emami (Healthy & Tasty brands), Bunge (Dalda, Gagan, Chambal brands) and Gemini (Freedom sunflower oil brands), it said.

COFCO (Nutrilive brands), Frigorifico Allana (Sunny brands), Gokul Agro (Vitalife, Mahek and Zaika brands) and others have also reduced prices, it added.

"We are happy to share that our leading members have responded proactively and reducedP on edible oils marketed by them, across the board by 10-15 per cent to provide relief to consumers during the festival season,” Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

With a view to providing succour to consumers, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had called a meeting of industry leaders a few days back and requested them to respond positively to the reduction in import duties which the government had announced, it added.

Close

Related stories

The industry body said it is hopeful the New Year would bring happier tidings for consumers with expectations of a large domestic mustard crop coupled with softening international prices in coming months.

The SEA further said that the exorbitant price increase in edible oils during the last few months on account of high international prices was unnerving domestic consumers as well as policy makers.

To rein in the prices of edible oils, the government has reduced import duties on both refined and crude edible oils several times this year.

The last reduction on import duty was done by the government on December 20 when the basic customs duty on refined palm oil was brought down to 12.5 per cent from 17.5 per cent till the end of March 2022.

To boost supplies, the government has allowed traders to import refined palm oil without licence for one more year till December 2022 and markets regulator banned launch of new derivative contracts of crude palm oil and a few other agricultural commodities.

According to the SEA, India’s dependence on import of edible oils is nearly 65 per cent of the total consumption of about 22-22.5 million tonne.

The country imports 13-15 million tonne to bridge the gap between demand and domestic supply.

For the last two marketing years (November to October), due to the pandemic, the imported quantity reduced to nearly 13 million tonne.
PTI
Tags: #Adani Wilmar #Business #Commodities #Ruchi Soya #SEA
first published: Dec 27, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.