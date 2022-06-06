English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Government trying to chill steel prices some more

    In May, the government had waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials including coking coal and ferronickel, which helped reduce prices.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

    Steel prices are expected to come down by Rs 3000-5000 per tonne soon, CNBC-TV18 reported on June 6 quoting sources, as the government tries to bring about a further fall in raw material prices to curb inflation.

    NMDC iron ore prices have dropped 25 percent and coking coal rates have declined in the last 10 days, the report said.

    Prices of domestic benchmark hot-rolled coil steel at the traders’ end have already slid about eight percent since May 18, according to market intelligence agency SteelMint. The Economic Times said top steelmakers have quoted prices for June that are lower by Rs 4,500–5,500 a tonne.

    Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

    In May, the government had waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials including coking coal and ferronickel, which helped reduce prices. Further, the duty on exports of iron ore was hiked up to 50 percent and for a few steel intermediaries to 15 percent, in a move aimed at increasing domestic availability.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cooking Coal #Iron Price #NMDC #steel prices #steel production
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 01:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.