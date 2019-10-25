App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold sales jump on Dhanteras as footfall goes up

To cater to the demand, shops in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar will remain open till midnight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jewellers in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar are witnessing increased footfall with both Dhanteras and Pushya Nakshatra falling on the same day in 20 years.

To cater to the demand, the market will reamin open till midnight.

Kumar Jain, Vice President, Mumbai Jewellers Association, told Moneycontrol that customers who have pre-booked orders are taking delivery on Dhanteras eve and started making gold jewellery booking for the upcoming wedding season.

Close

The precious metal has given a return of 21 percent from last year to this day on Dhanteras and there is a general feeling among customers that its price is going to rise further, Jain said.

related news

Dhanteras is the first day of the 5-day long Diwali festival and is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables.

The auspicious mahurat timing on Dhanteras is 9 am to 12:30 pm, 4 pm to 6 pm and 8 pm to 11:30 pm.

The price of gold climbed Rs 275 to Rs 38,725 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market while silver jumped Rs 1,240 to Rs 46,775 per kg.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was trading at Rs 35,500 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,725 plus GST. The price of 18-carat quoted at Rs 29,044 plus GST in the retail market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for December series was trading up by Rs 139 to Rs 38,491 per gram in the evening trade and touched an intraday high of Rs 38,491 and an intraday low of Rs 38,301.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news #silver

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6