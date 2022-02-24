Gold Prices Today: Russia-Ukraine crisis propels yellow metal higher, likely to remain volatile in near term

Gold, Gold Prices, Gold Rates

Gold prices rose on February 24 in the international markets towards a nine-month high hit earlier this week, as investors sought refuge in safe havens after Russia ordered military action on Ukraine this morning and the West imposed more sanctions on Moscow.

At the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts jumped by 1.88 percent at Rs 51,328 for 10 gram at 9.46am and silver spiked 2.05 percent to trade at Rs 65,910 a kilogram.

COMEX gold trades 1 percent higher near $1930/oz after a 0.4 percent gain yesterday. Gold has edged up on safe haven buying as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensified with US warning of an imminent attack and imposing fresh restrictions on Moscow. ETF inflows also show buying interest in the metal.

However, weighing on the price is gains in the US dollar and the Fed’s monetary tightening expectations.

Gold may remain volatile as market players respond to development relating to Russia. Unless there are serious efforts to resolve the issue, safe haven buying may keep prices supported, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices extended gains after rising conflicts between Russia and Ukraine. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets on Wednesday. We expect both the precious metals to continue to show strength in upcoming sessions. Gold prices could test $1935 per troy ounce and silver could test $25 per troy ounce levels. The yellow metal has support at $1900-1888 per troy ounce and resistance at $1922-1935 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.30-24.00 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.84-25.10 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 50100-49920 and resistance at Rs 50600-50850 while silver has support at Rs 64220-63800 and resistance at Rs 64950-65500. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 50100 with a stop loss of Rs 49900 on a closing basis for target of Rs 50800 and silver around Rs 64200 with a stop loss of Rs 63600 on a closing basis for target of Rs 65200.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​