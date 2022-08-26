Gold prices fall by Rs 254 per 10 grams; silver gains Rs 21

Gold prices fell by Rs 254 to Rs 52,031 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 52,285 per 10 grams.

However, silver, gained Rs 21 to Rs 55,979 per kg from Rs 55,958 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 254 per 10 gram in line with fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,751 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.22 per ounce.