Fuel Prices on February 9: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on February 9, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while both are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively in Kolkata.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 proposed to dole out Rs 30,000 crore to state-owned fuel retailers to make up for the massive losses they ran because of holding petrol and diesel prices despite rise in cost in a bid to help the government contain inflation.

In another news, India's fuel demand slipped in January after hitting a nine-month peak in December, hit by lower mobility due to cold weather in parts of the country and a slowdown in industrial activity.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, was about 4.6 percent lower than the previous month at 18.7 million tonnes in January, data from Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on February 8.

Sales of diesel fell 7.6 percent in January from a month ago to 7.18 million tonnes, while sales of gasoline, or petrol, fell 5.3 percent to 2.82 million tonnes, the PPAC data showed.

(With Inputs from Reuters)