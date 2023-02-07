English
    Exports hit, but cashew industry gets support from domestic market

    Rising cashew consumption in the country, following the heightened health awareness after COVID-19, is helping the industry to make up for the dwindling exports.

    PK Krishnakumar
    February 07, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

    A booming local market is keeping the Indian cashew industry happy as exports take a hit in the wake of inflation and recession threats.

    The rising health awareness after COVID-19 has boosted cashew consumption in the country, helping the industry to make up for the dwindling exports.

    India has been the largest consumer of cashew for the last few years. Value addition and e-commerce platforms have further aided growth in the local consumption of the nut.

    After the pandemic, the annual domestic consumption of cashew rose by 1 lakh tonnes to 3 lakh tonnes. The industry now reckons that it is closing in on 4 lakh tonnes. One noticeable change in the consumption pattern after the pandemic is the increasing demand for split or broken cashews.