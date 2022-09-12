English
    E-auction of 10 commercial coal mines to start tomorrow

    The e-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on September 13 and for two coal mines on September 14, Ministry of Coal added.

    September 12, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST

    Ministry of Coal, which had earlier invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining, stated on September 12 that the technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched tomorrow (September 13).

    It further said that the e-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on September 13 and for two coal mines on September 14. And, the total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million tonnes per annum.

    The Nominated Authority, Ministry of coal has till now successfully auctioned 43 coal mines with PRC of 85.54 million tonnes per annum.
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 05:59 pm
