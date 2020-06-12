App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures dip 0.62% on long unwinding, Brent trades below $39 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,765 and an intraday low of Rs 2,652 per barrel on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 2,761 per barrel on June 12 as participants unwound their long positions. Prices slumped 8 percent on June 11 on fears of a surge in US coronavirus cases this week and the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak.

Total US virus cases surpassed 2 million with jumps in cases in Florida, Texas and Arizona. The rise in virus dampened investment sentiment with fear of another partial lockdown.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,765 and an intraday low of Rs 2,652 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Close

Crude oil delivery for June slipped Rs 20, or 0.72 percent, to Rs 2,762 per barrel at 14:58 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,781 lots.

related news

The same for July fell Rs 24, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 2,794 per barrel on a business volume of 363 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,705.19 crore and Rs 18.49 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects oil prices to trade down for the day with support at $34 and resistance at $38. "MCX June Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 2,630 and resistance at Rs 2,780."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.83 percent at $36.64 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 0.86 percent to $38.88 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra not being revoked: Uddhav Thackeray

Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra not being revoked: Uddhav Thackeray

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.