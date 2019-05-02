Coal India plans 530 MT coal to power sector in FY'20

Coal India will supply 530 million tonne of coal to the power sector in 2019-20, a 8.6 per cent rise over the previous year.

Though the annual production for the current fiscal have not been finalised yet, it is likely to be around 650 million tonne, sources told PTI.

"In FY'20, we have assured the government to supply 530 million tonne of coal to the power sector. Supply to the power sector during the last year was 488 million tonne, a rise of 7.5 per cent over 2017-18," sources said.

Retaining the focus on power sector, CIL's share of despatch to power sector has increased to 80 per cent in FY'19 from the level of 78 per cent during the previous two years.

Sources said the supply quantity is based on feedback and projections by the government for the power growth.

In the wake of thrust to the power sector, the share of coal allocated under e-auction segment has drastically reduced to 12.6 per cent of production from 16.9 per cent in 2017-18 and to the level of 20.5 per cent in 2016-17.