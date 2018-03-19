Banks Board Bureau writes to the govt, says merely functioning as an appointment board

The Vinod Rai headed Banks Board Bureau, which is completing two years on April 1 seeks clarity on its future. The bureau has asked for a proper mandate on PSU banks’ reforms from the government.
The advisory body has put together a list of the recommendations it has made to the finance ministry in the last two years, but it says the government has not responded on most of them.Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das for more details.